Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

SEE traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $58.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

