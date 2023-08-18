Secret (SIE) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $5,512.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00159449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00049640 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013654 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00239802 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,828.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”



