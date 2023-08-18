Secret Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $10,824.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013445 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00239802 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,828.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.