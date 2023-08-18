SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 553,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,516.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934. 83.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 165,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
