SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 19,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The firm has a market cap of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.95. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 553,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,516.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934. 83.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 165,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Articles

