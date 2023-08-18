SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.75. 5,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

See Also

