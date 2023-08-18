Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Selecta Biosciences from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

