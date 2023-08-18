Selway Asset Management Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 6,646,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,498,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

