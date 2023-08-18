Selway Asset Management Invests $2.76 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 795,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
