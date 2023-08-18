Selway Asset Management Invests $3.37 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Generac comprises 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $115.06. 1,330,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,433. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

