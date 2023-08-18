Selway Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.28. 824,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,056. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

