Selway Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 652,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,716. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

