Selway Asset Management Sells 110,100 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 552,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 495,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,888. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

