Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Director Acquires $49,370.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) Director Pete Call purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $176,102.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,052. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SENEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Seneca Foods
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Foods
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.