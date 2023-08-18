Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Director Acquires $49,370.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) Director Pete Call purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $176,102.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,052. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 41.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 244.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SENEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

