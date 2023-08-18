Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ST traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 781,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,652. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.