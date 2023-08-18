Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 549,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

