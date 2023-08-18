Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,703 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 961,133 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 75.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.