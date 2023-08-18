SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 10.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SFL by 231.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

