Shentu (CTK) Price Hits $0.50

Shentu (CTK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $46.19 million and $2.97 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 123,517,324 coins and its circulating supply is 93,175,151 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

