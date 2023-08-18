Shentu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and $1.87 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 123,537,089 coins and its circulating supply is 93,177,480 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

