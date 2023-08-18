Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,194. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.