Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Declines By 9.0%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,118,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 70,451,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160,295.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.