Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Decreases By 6.3%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 270,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:ACA opened at $75.42 on Friday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

