Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Decreases By 7.6%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FBRX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

