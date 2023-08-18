Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Decreases By 7.6%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
FBRX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.