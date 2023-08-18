Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Decreases By 6.9%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
GeoPark Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $16.38.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
