Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Decreases By 6.9%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

