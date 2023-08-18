Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Decreases By 6.5%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Hagerty
In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hagerty by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hagerty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
