Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 44,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,240. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

