Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Sientra Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 44,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,240. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.10.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
