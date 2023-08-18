Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.22. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 173,153 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

