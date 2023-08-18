SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $6.27. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 17,993 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

