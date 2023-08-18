Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Shares Up ∞

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up ∞ on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares.
Signature Aviation Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About Signature Aviation
Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Aviation
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.