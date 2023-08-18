Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.