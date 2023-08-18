Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.68% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SVOL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 93,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,588. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

