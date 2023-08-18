SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $217.14 million and $37.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.65 or 1.00065695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17207753 USD and is down -12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $34,419,245.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.