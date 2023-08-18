Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502,623. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

