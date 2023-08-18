SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SLC Agrícola Trading Down 6.3 %
SLC Agrícola stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.
About SLC Agrícola
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SLC Agrícola
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.