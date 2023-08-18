SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 6.3 %

SLC Agrícola stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

