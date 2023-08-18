Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

SNBR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 153,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,122. Sleep Number has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sleep Number by 30.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

