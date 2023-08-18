Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.21 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $60.21 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,628,357,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,628,358,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. It is the native token of the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, and battle creatures called Axies. SLP is used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and can be earned by players as a reward for playing the game. The Axie Infinity platform and the SLP token were created by Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese-based blockchain technology company that aims to provide a fun and engaging way for users to interact with blockchain technology.SLP is primarily used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and is used to purchase and breed new Axies or to participate in various activities within the game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

