Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.55. 218,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.30. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

