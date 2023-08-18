Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 107,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

