Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. 363,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.