Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

