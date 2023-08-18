Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $87.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

