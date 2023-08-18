Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

