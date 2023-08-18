SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.54. 19,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 188,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

SOS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

