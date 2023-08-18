SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 5,407,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,999,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $475.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

