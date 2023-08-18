South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 29,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $67.07. 3,126,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,941. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

