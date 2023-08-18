South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. 11,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNXC. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

