South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 381,613 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.52% of Berry worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Berry by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 15,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Berry by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berry by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

