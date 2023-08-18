South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.30 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,035. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

