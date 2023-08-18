South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,895 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 104,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,001. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

