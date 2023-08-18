South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.20. 330,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

